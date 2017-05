A boil water notice issued for Kimberley has been rescinded.

The notice had been in place since Sunday afternoon. It was officially downgraded to a water quality advisory as of 11 am Tuesday morning.

Interior Health is reminding children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems to drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.

Boiled water should also be used for washing fruits and vegetables, making ice or juice or brushing your teeth.

