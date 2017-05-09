East Kootenay snowpack jumps to 137%

he current snowpack in the East Kootenay is bringing an elevated risk of flooding to local waterways.

This from the BC River Forecast Centre who released their latest bulletin Monday that shows amounts in our region is at 137 per cent of normal levels.

Head forecaster Dave Campbell says ongoing wet and cold weather has continued to build the snowpack and delay the melt.

Campbell says they are definitely highlighting the southeast corner of the province as the risk of flooding is two or three times higher than average years.

Campbell says whenever levels surpass 120 per cent there’s a higher chance of seasonal floods.

He suggests residents who live in flood prone areas to be prepared for high water.

The East Kootenay snowpack was at 114 per cent April 1st.

The provincial average is 118 per cent up from 98 per cent a month ago.The snowpack dropped to 42 per cent of normal last year, however, it was as high as 133 per cent in 2014 and 167 per cent in 2011.

– Josh Hoffman

– BC River Forecast Centre’s Dave Campbell