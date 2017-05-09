Liberals elected in Kootenay East, Columbia River-Revelstoke

The BC Liberals have been elected in our two local ridings.

Tom Shypitka will succeed Bill Bennett in Kootenay East after securing over 55 per cent of the vote.

Shypitka, who was elected Cranbrook City Councillor in 2014, struggled to find a single word to describe the feeling of being named MLA.

He says he was overwhelmed, excited, exuberant, nervously happy before admitting he has never really felt something like this before.

Meanwhile, Doug Clovechok will bring Liberal rule to Columbia River-Revelstoke after the riding was represented by the NDP for the past three terms.

Clovechok, who had 45.75 per cent of ballots cast in his name, has yet to be reached for comment.

Stay tuned for more reaction about the results in our two local ridings.

At the time of this post, it remained unclear what party would form government.

