Six West Fernie homes evacuated due to gas leak

Fernie Fire and Emergency Services are on scene dealing with a gas leak in West Fernie.

Six homes on Beaver St. have been evacuated, and Beach Ave. is closed to all traffic, after a gas line was hit while construction crews were working in the area.

Fernie Fire and Emergency Services are controlling the area while Fortis BC crews are enroute from Cranbrook to repair the problem. The evacuation order is expected to be in effect for four hours.

The public is requested to stay away from the Beaver Street area until further notice.

– The City of Fernie