Students from three East Kootenay high schools are being taught how to save lives.

The ACT Foundation is teaming up with Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary, Kimberley’s Selkrik Secondary and Invermere’s David Thompson Secondary.

The Foundation teaches over 400 students annually how to perform CPR and operate an automated external defibrillator.

They will be in the Key City Wednesday to work with teachers and students at Mount Baker.

– Devin Howard