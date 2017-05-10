Teck to pay $200k following 2014 sheep mortality incident

Teck has released details on fines received in a sheep mortality incident at their Greenhills Operations.

The incident happened back in July 2014, when five bighorn sheep were found dead in an area at the Greenhills Operations where materials used for blasting are kept.

A report from Teck says its believed the sheep ingested materials stored in the area.

Teck will pay $195,000 to the non-profit Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation and pay a $5,000 fine from an Environmental Management Act charge, while Maxam Explosives Inc will also pay $145,000 to Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation and a $5,000 fine.

Authorities were immediately notified when the sheep were found. There was no human health risk associated with the incident, and no indication of any long-term impacts to wildlife or the environment. Following the incident, Greenhills and supplier Maxam implemented additional safeguards and procedures, including increased materials storage and handling measures, video surveillance, and enhanced training for employees.

“We take our environmental responsibilities seriously and a thorough investigation was undertaken following this incident, resulting in a number of measures to prevent a reoccurrence,” said Nic Milligan, Manager, Community & Aboriginal Affairs, Teck.

– Jeff Johnson, with files from Teck Resources