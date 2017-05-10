Clark re-elected, Liberals to form first BC minority in 65 years

The BC Green party is holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history after Tuesday’s election.

Although the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP, it was not enough seats for the incumbent to form a majority government.

This is the first minority government in the province in 65 years.

Liberal Leader Clark told her supporters in Vancouver she intends to lead the next government, while NDP Leader John Horgan told his supporters to hold on for a few more days as votes are still calculated in close ridings.

BC Green Leader Andrew Weaver calls it a historic day, in part, because his party will hold the balance of power, since the Liberals fell one seat short of winning a majority.

The Liberals won 43 seats to New Democrats’ 41.

There were some close finishes, so the final tally might change once absentee ballots are counted and some recounts done.

New Democrats won Courtenay-Comox riding by just nine votes.

– Canadian Press