Clovechok ready to bring “change” to Columbia River-Revelstoke

The Liberal candidate who changed the hearts of Columbia River-Revelstoke voters says hard work really pays off.

Doug Clovechok says he’s thrilled and humbled after he was named the riding’s new MLA Tuesday night.

Clovechok secured almost 46 per cent of the vote to end 12 straight years of NDP representation.

Clovechok says sometimes you have to lose to win and he learned a lot after running unsuccessfully in 2013.

He says despite not being in office he still worked hard in the community and believes voters took notice over the past four years.

Clovechok adds constituents in Columbia River-Revelstoke ultimately wanted an MLA who would be in government.

He says he’s excited to bring change to the riding and take a loud voice to Victoria.

He says he’s ready to roll up sleeves and claims he’s already answered calls from inside the riding about local wildlife management issues.

He jokes he’s not surprised as he’s done nothing but answer phones for the past month and he plans to do the same over the next four years.

– Josh Hoffman

– Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok