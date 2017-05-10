Cranbrook still monitoring local creek and lakes

Regular monitoring of water levels in Joseph Creek, Idlewild Lake and other water bodies in and around the City of Cranbrook continues this week.

Late last week and into the weekend, warm temperatures, snow melt and rain contributed to Joseph Creek spilling its banks in a few areas of the City.

For the most part, the high creek flows subsided somewhat by Sunday night, however the City continues to keep a close eye on the local water bodies and the weather.

The City’s watershed still has approximately 14.5 inches of snow remaining at higher elevations.

The weather forecast is calling for warmer, wet weather later this week.

Public safety is very important, which is why the City reminds residents, kids and pets to please stay away from our creeks and lakes.

The City of Cranbrook continues to work closely with the RDEK Flood Response team to prepare should the flood risk increase over the next number of weeks.

Homeowners who may be concerned of potential flooding around their homes or property, the City has sand and bags available in the lot beside the Public Works yard on Cobham Avenue.

You will need to fill sandbags on your own and must bring your own shovel.

– City of Cranbrook release