IH not planning to permanently close O.R. in Fernie

Interior Health says they have no intention of permanently closing the Operating Room at Elk Valley Hospital.

This following concerns by Fernie’s Mayor that a temporary closure of the O.R. and the retirement of the local general surgeon could lead to a removal of the service.

Acute Health Services Administrator Erica Phillips recognized that Dr. Colm Nally would be retiring at the end of the month, but they are seeking a replacement for that role.

“We’re working with the physicians at the site to recruit a replacement for him,” Phillips says. “To that end, we remain at Interior Health committed to the continuance of the surgical program at that site. Beyond that, we are not anticipating closures of our emergency services at this time.”

Interior Health says the emergency room will be closed from July 8th to August 6th, due to renovations and physician vacations.

During the time of the closure, the closest Operating Room is an hour’s drive at Cranbrook’s East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Phillips stressed that the Health Authority is committed to continuing with surgical programming in the Elk Valley.

– Jeff Johnson