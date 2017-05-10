Local NDP candidates react to Liberal wins

The two local BC NDP candidates are reacting to Liberal wins in our region.

Kootenay East New Democrat Randal Macnair admitted Tuesday night his emotions were still settling just after results came in.

Macnair says says it’s obvious the riding is still a Liberal stronghold after four straight terms under Bill Bennett.

The former Fernie mayor has no regreats about his campaign but admits it’s clear the numbers show the region is still heading in the same direction and that’s democracy.

Tom Shypitka defeated Macnair by over 4,000 votes.

Macnair congratulates Shypitka on a well-fought campaign and wishes him the best of luck. He also wants to thank all his support staff and volunteers and says he was humbled by the amount of people that got behind.

Meanwhile, Columbia River Revelstoke NDP nominee Gerry Taft admits he’s disappointed with the results in his riding but wants to extend his congratulations to Liberal winner Doug Clovechok.

Taft suggests he doens’t know why local voters chose the Liberals after three straight terms under the NDP.

The Invermere Mayor was looking take over for former NDP MLA Norm Macdonald who represented the riding since 2005.

Taft points out the Green votes were up but so were the number of ballots cast for the Liberals.

He said the feedback they were getting from constituents as they went door to door suggested people were sick of Christy Clark and the Liberals, however, that obviously didn’t translate at the polls.

Taft claims the defamation case he was involved in during the last stretch of the campaign may have hurt him.

Taft was called to court for seven days last month following online comments he made in 2016 about a wildlife activitst found guilty of destroying deer traps in Kimberley.