SD5 and SD6 teachers receive AED/CPR training

Seven teachers from School Districts Five and Six are now able to teach their students how to save a life.

The ACT Foundation and the BC Ambulance Service were at Mount Baker Wednesday, teaching staff from Cranbrook, Kimberley and Invermere how to use Automated External Defibrillators.

East Kootenay Medical Director Dr. James Heilman says staff will then pass the training on to Grade 10 students.

He says this could help in emergency situations both in-school and around the community.

“I think its an excellent idea. We know that bystander CPR is one of the most, if not the most important measure when it comes to cardiac arrest. We know that less than half of people get bystander CPR before EMS arrival,” Heilman says. “So increasing the number of people who are trained to do CPR will make everybody in our community safer.”

The goal of the program is to make sure all students know what an AED is and its use in an emergency before they graduate high school.

– Jeff Johnson