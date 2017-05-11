Cranbrook monitoring creeks ahead of major storm

A special weather statement issued early Thursday by Environment Canada is forecasting showers and thunderstorms later today, with 15 to 25 mm of rain possible.

The City of Cranbrook will have staff monitoring this situation right through the night and the weekend. Steps are being taken in order to deploy sandbags and mobilize staff quickly to some of the lowest lying areas of the City, where any flooding is potentially likely to occur first.

Homeowners who may be concerned of potential flooding around their homes or property, the City has sand and bags available in the lot beside the Public Works yard on Cobham Avenue. You will need to fill sandbags on your own and must bring your own shovel.

The City will provide updates and additional information as needed if conditions change over the next few days.

The safety of the public remains one of the most important goals of the City, which is why residents are urged to stay away from our local creeks and lakes. You are also strongly urged to teach your kids about the possible dangers of fast flowing water.

The City of Cranbrook continues to work with the RDEK Flood Response team to prepare for and manage the increased flood risk. The City is also working toward solutions in order minimize or prevent this type of flooding in these areas in the long term.

– From the City of Cranbrook