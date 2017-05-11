Heavy rain forecast for East Kootenay after high streamflow advisory

Environment Canada has forecast heavy rain for the East Kootenay after the BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory in our region.

Up to 25 mm of rain could come down in parts of our region by Friday morning, with higher amounts possible in some areas that may by hit by thunderstorms.

Environment Canada says this weather combined with spring snow melt will lead to rising river levels and may increase the risk of flooding.

The high stream advisory came into effect Wednesday for parts of the Southern Interior including small streams and rivers in Cranbrook and surrounding areas.

– Josh Hoffman