Kimberley’s top cop concerned with number of pot shops

Kimberley’s top cop is concerned with the number of pot shops in the community.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Newel told City Council this week the local medical marijuana dispensaries are being monitored.

He says he understands its a grey area right now, but at the end of the day, dispensaries are illegal.

Kimberley has issued a total of three business licenses to dispensaries with two already operational.

Newel says by increasing the number of dispensaries, it increases the risk to the community.

He is concerned too many may result in Kimberley “being on people’s radar”, which he says can bring problems to all businesses.

Newel does admit there have been no public complaints to date and he credits the professionalism of the operators of the dispensaries.

The Sergeant says it’s not his job to tell the municipal politicians how to manage the City, however he feels it is necessary to express concern about the safety of residents and business owners.

Kimberley made a some-what historical decision in 2014 by approving the first municipal business license in Canada to a medical marijuana dispensary. While other RCMP detachments across the province and country are shutting down similar operations, Kimberley Mounties have not taken any similar action. Newel says certainly the situation is always being evaluated but he cannot go into any current investigations or talk about pressure they’re receiving from their provincial and national counterparts.