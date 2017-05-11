SD6 scraps plan to change three Kimberley schools to K-7

A catchment line will now decide what elementary school Kimberley children go to.

The Rocky Mountain School District Board voted in favour of the move this week, instead of reconfiguring three local schools to K-7 education.

The District is trying to address capacity issues in the community.

Basically, a line will be drawn to divide the community at MacKenzie street south of McKim Middle School and will force some students at Marysville and Lindsay Park to switch schools as of next year.

Superintendent Paul Carriere believes many parents who provided input during public meetings regarding the District’s Longterm Facility Plan will be satisfied with the decision.

Many parents voiced their opposition to the recommendation of changing McKim, and Marysville, and Lindsay Park elementary schools to all include grades kindergarten to seven.

Carriere says a lot of debate between trustees took place before the decision was made but they believe catchment areas is the best option to manage enrollment in Kimberley.

The Superintendent suggests the Board now has a very good understanding of the demographic realities and the capacity capabilities of their facilities after all of this work and input from the community.

Carriere appreciates the controversy that surrounded the initial K-7 recommendation and says that will happen anytime an idea is considered that involves sigifnicant change.

– Josh Hoffman

– School District Superintendent Paul Carriere