East Kootenay Girls Volleyball club grabs gold at nationals

A local girls volleyball team has won gold at the 2017 Volleyball Canada National Championships.

The East Kootenay Volleyball Club U-18 girls recently swept the Tier I Division 2 national championships in Edmonton.

Head coach Hayley Hills says the competitive drive of the players is what really separated them from the rest of the teams.

“I feel like these girls are thirsty to win.” says Hills. “They’re very dedicated, they’re very athletic, they’re skilled. They just needed that extra little push and I think that the thirst for the ‘W,’ we had that more than the rest of the teams.”

Hills described the team as resilient, hard working and extremely dedicated.

“It was a pretty long and trying season and the girls worked so hard all year round and you really couldn’t have hoped for it to come together at a better time than nationals.”

The U-18 team is made up of 11 players including captain Morgan Charlton, Alaina Weltz, Alyssa McElhinney, Brooke Janzer, Brooke Lightburn, Dryden Gris, Hali Jones, Janine Harach, Katie Anderson, Mariah Prust and Natalie Tepper.

Hills adds that she had faith in the team from the very beginning and a national gold medal was something she always knew was possible.

– Hayley Hills, East Kootenay Volleyball Club Avalanche head coach

– Devin Howard