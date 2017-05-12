Petition to expand Jaffray Fire coming to Wardner

The RDEK is polling Wardner residents to see if an expanded fire service is wanted.

A petition will circulate in Wardner before the end of the month, asking if they want the Jaffray Fire Department to expand their service area.

Area B Director Stan Doehle explains while a fire hall won’t be based in the community, all nearby equipment will be made available.

“They would become part of the Jaffray service, where we would take volunteers from the community, they would respond into Jaffray and Jaffray would likewise come into that community,” Doehle says. “Its one way of bringing a service into an area without a full-blown fire service into there.”

Doehle says all feedback they’ve received on the plan so far has been positive.

