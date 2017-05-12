No Cranbrook flooding after creek levels rise two inches overnight

No real significant change to creek levels in Cranbrook Friday after rain overnight.

Regular monitoring through the overnight and into this morning has found Joseph Creek has only risen about 2 inches from late Thursday.

The City will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day and through the weekend. Preparations have been made by the City to deploy sandbags and staff quickly should flooding occur.

The City will continue to provide updates and additional information as needed if conditions change.

Environment Canada is forecasting the rain to taper off through the day Friday with a risk of a late day thunderstorm.

Through the weekend, Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with highs in the low teens.

The safety of the public remains one of the most important goals of the City, which is why residents are again urged to stay away from our local creeks and lakes.

You are also encouraged to teach your kids about the possible dangers of fast flowing water.

For those homeowners who are concerns about potential flooding can pick up sand and bags beside Public Works on Cobham Avenue.

You must fill your own sandbags and please bring your own shovel.

– City of Cranbrook release