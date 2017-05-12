Bandits ‘A’ team in Montana for pre-season tournament

The Cranbrook Bandits are getting their first games of the year under their belt this weekend in Montana.

The Division ‘A’ squad will be playing in the Loggertown Wood Bat Classic in Libby, MT.

This is the first season the Bandits Organization will field a Division ‘A’ team although head coach Paul Mrazek explains they have played many teams in the ‘A’ division in the past.

The Cranbrook Bandits ‘B’ team will be playing exhibition games against Calgary at home this weekend.

The regular season will get underway in June.

– Devin Howard