Kootenay East Green candidate proud party made political history

The candidate who represented the Greens in Kootenay East is inspired after her party made political history this week.

Yvonne Prest, who did not win the riding, is responding to the three seats the BC Green Party now has in the Legislative Assembly.

The Fernie based teacher says she’s excited about a minority Liberal government and the position it puts the Greens in.

As of right now, the Liberals have 43 seats, and the NDP has 41 which gives the Greens the balance of power.

Prest says she loves the idea of the Liberals and New Democrats having to work with the Greens to base decisions on science and what’s best for the environment and British Columbians.

Prest admits she thought the Greens were going to secure a fourth seat Tuesday night and reach official party status.

However, she suggests they are on the right track and will have to build off this progress the next time BC heads to the polls.

Prest, herself, secured over 11 per cent of the Kootenay East vote according to preliminary results.

She says she already planning to run again in 2021 with a major focus on increasing local voter turnout.

Preliminary results indicate approximately 40 per cent of eligible voters in Kootenay East cast a ballot this election.

– Josh Hoffman

– Kootenay East Green candidate Yvonne Prest