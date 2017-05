Twenty three teams from across western Canada are in Cranbrook this weekend for a youth lacrosse tournament.

The tourney is hosted by the Cranbrook Outlaws and will feature players ages four to 18.

The Kootenay Box Lacrosse Shootout is this weekend at the Western Financial Place, Memorial Arena and Kinsmen Arena.

Games get underway Friday at 5:00 PM and will end Sunday afternoon.

– Devin Howard