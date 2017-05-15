Study looking at desire for Cranbrook shared workspace

A study has been launched in Cranbrook to determine the interest in a shared workspace for entrepreneurs.

Community Futures East Kootenay wants the study to provide insight on services and programs small business owners would benefit from in a collaborative environment.

General manager Sean Campbell says there are multiple assets to a shared workspace.

“I think bringing people together in a single space and giving them the opportunity to socialize as well as work together is a benefit to the community and to the businesses themselves.”

Co-working spaces often have a variety of private offices and meeting rooms for part-time and full-time workers.

“It allows people to get additional points of view, to bounce ideas off of other people who have different perspectives and have different work experience.” explains Campbell.

Campbell adds they want to have the centre operating by October.

To add your thoughts and comments click here and complete the online survey.

– Sean Campbell, Community Futures East Kootenay general manager

– Devin Howard