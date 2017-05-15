Kimberley to enforce rental rates on SD6 rec programs

A facility use agreement between the City of Kimberley and Rocky Mountain School District will remain in place, but rental rates for recreational facilities will be enforced.

City staff met with SD6, with both sides concluding that the joint use agreement first drafted in 2001 no longer served its original purpose.

However, council did not terminate the longstanding document based on concerns raised by community groups.

Mayor Don McCormick explains all the city is trying to do is cover costs for operating the pool, arenas and other facilities.

“We will now be charging fees to School District 6 as per the original agreement, which covers strictly our operating costs.” McCormick says. “Its not like the city is making any money off of this.”

McCormick adds while fees will increase expenses for programs like the Alpine Hockey School, he doesn’t believe it will create a hardship for the group.

