Yard scraps being picked up for free in Fernie

Residents in Fernie will have a chance to have their yard scraps picked up for free for the next two weeks.

The city says garden waste must be bagged in clear garbage bags and tree and bush clippings have to be securely tied.

The garden scraps must be placed on the curb by 7 AM on residents’ respective pick-up days.

The city asks that residents do not pile up loose leaves and materials as you will be responsible for cleaning up windblown debris.

Here is a list of pick-up areas and dates:

Annex (place items in alley) & Riverside – Monday May 15, Tuesday May 16

Airport (Mt View) & Park Avenue – Wednesday May 17, Thursday May 18

Parkland & Alpine Trails – Friday May 19

Ridgemont, Silver Ridge, Pine Grove, Fernie Mobile Home Park, Castle Mountain – Tuesday May 23, Wednesday May 24

Maintown (place items in alley) – Thursday May 25, Friday May 26

West Fernie – Monday May 29, Tuesday May 30

