Kimberley residents seek city’s help with flood risk.

Residents of Kimberley’s Morrison Subdivision are worried the area could flood once again this year with the regional snowpack reaching new heights.

Tony Klassen voiced his concerns to council, claiming homes in his neighbourhood could face extensive water damage, similar to high water events in 2012 and 2013.

Klassen wants to get ahead of the issue with city staff and find ways to alleviate the risk from the Kimberley and Lois Creeks.

“What we’re hoping for is mainly a partnership. I understand that council is fairly hands-tied in terms of providing funds to do work on private property,” Klassen says. “However, we’ve talked about the possibility of partnering with them in whatever way possible to allow us to maintain that creek so it doesn’t flood our home.”

Council designated the area as a flood plain after repeat flooding in the subdivision over the past five years.

The BC River Forecast Centre is reporting the snowpack in the East Kootenay is at 137 per cent of normal levels.

(Archived Photos of Morrison Subdivision Flooding from 2012.)