New benefits introduced for Kootenay ICE season ticket holders

Our local Western Hockey League franchise has kicked off a season ticket drive as new owners try to boost attendance.

The Kootenay ICE Season Ticket Drive to 25 starts Monday.

Increased benefits are being offered for anyone who purchases season tickets before June 30th.

Advantages include deals on concession and merchandise purchases as well as VIP invitations to other events at Western Financial Place.New General Manager and President Matt Cockell says they are going to continue to do as much to increase fans’ value as they approach next season.

He says in the short time they’ve had so far, they’re happy what they’ve accomplished but they think there’s more the team can do for fans at games in terms of experience.

The organization says they have two key milestone dates:

• Season Seat Holder Renewal Period: May 15 – May 24

• New Season Seat Holder Preferred Pricing Window: May 24 – June 30

The following benefits will be offered to Season Seat Holders for the 2017-2018 season:

• 10% off concession purchases at all Kootenay ICE regular season home games (excluding alcohol and bottled Pepsi product);

• 15% off all regular priced retail items available for purchases at Western Financial Place;

• Minimum of 5 rain-check nights where unused tickets can be redeemed at no charge;

• VIP invitations to special Season Seat Holder events throughout the season;

In addition to the new Season Seat Holder benefits, the Kootenay ICE announced online ticketing will be launched on or before Friday, May 19, 2017.

The ICE are also providing the following Drive to 25 price benefits and payment options available with purchase prior to June 30.

1. Children (U18) Season Seat pricing has been reduced to $200

2. Student pricing has been reduced to $200 with proof of valid full-time student ID

3. Family Package pricing has been added and will provide $665 in savings from 2016-2017 regular pricing (additional children can be added at the reduced renewal rate)

4. Renewal pricing for Adults and Seniors will include a price freeze for Premium Seats for the 2017-2018 regular season

5. Payment installments (2) available upon request

The league has said they want attendance at Western Finacial Place to be between 2,500-3,000.