Pieces falling into place for MRI at EKRB

Interior Health now knows where they are going to get their $5.3 million permanent MRI for Cranbrook.

IH has secured a vendor, Siemens, for the machine slated for East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Now, they are turning their attention to hiring a contractor to complete necessary upgrades at the hospital to house the MRI.

IH says that process will start within the next month.

Schematic design and construction plans for the addition are complete.

Plans are still on schedule for a spring 2018 service start for the permanent MRI.

The mobile MRI will continue to service Cranbrook on a once-a-month rotation until the new permanent machine is operational.

– Josh Hoffman