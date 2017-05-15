 Skip to Content
Seattle Thunderbirds claim 2016-17 WHL Championship

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
May 15, 2017 05:03 am
The Seattle Thunderbirds are Western Hockey League champions for the first time in the franchise’s 40 year history.

Seattle topped the Kelowna Rockets 4-3 in overtime Sunday night to take the best of seven final in six games.

Thunderbirds forward Alexander True scored 12:36 into the extra period to complete the comeback for Seattle who, at one point, trailed Regina 3-1 during the 3rd.

It’s redemption for Seattle, who lost to the Brandon Wheat Kings in five games during last year’s Western Hockey League final.

The Thunderbirds will now represent the WHL at the Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ontario.

