Verdict in polygamy trial set for July

The fate of two Mormon fundamentalist leaders charged with polygamy will be determined in Cranbrook July 24th.

Justice Sherri Ann Donegan will deliver her verdict in the precedent setting case of Winston Blackmore and Jame Oler almost three months after the trial adjourned earlier this month.

A phone hearing was held Friday to set the date for Donegan’s decision.

Blackmore, who allegedly has 24 wives, and Oler, who is accused of marrying five women, are the first in Canada to be charged with practicing polygamy.

Crown used marriage records, police statements and testimony over the two week trial in an effort prove beyond a reasonable doubt the two are guilty.