Cranbrook RCMP supporting annual BC Cone Zone campaign

Cranbrook RCMP are encouraging drivers to take caution when driving through construction zones.

WorkSafe BC launched their annual BC Cone Zone campaign today which encourages those on the road to be considerate of roadside workers.

Staff sergeant Hector Lee says at the end of the day everyone wants to get home safely.

“You’ve got to understand these people on the roads, they have families too and they want to get home at the end of the day like everybody else.” explains Lee. “You just need to be cognizant and show them the consideration and be courteous that these folks do the job that they do and try and get home in one piece.”

Lee says slowing down in construction zones can make roads safer for everyone.

“It’s a matter of safety for all the parties on the highway.” says Lee. “Not just the construction workers but other drivers as well.”

WorkSafe BC reports 15 roadside workers have been killed and 229 have been injured after being hit by vehicles in the last decade.

Lee adds this has not been a major problem in the East Kootenay.

– Hector Lee, Cranbrook RCMP staff sergeant

– Devin Howard