Elkford investing $272k into Aquatic Centre

The District of Elkford is investing 270 thousand dollars into extending the life of the Aquatic Centre.

The 26-year old facility will be getting an upgrade, after council approved funding for a roof replacement and new windows for the library.

CAO Curtis Helgesen says the upgrades should help with heat loss and lighting issues in the facility.

“The windows will be triple-paned, which will provide a bit more energy efficiency from the existing windows in the early 1990s, when the pool was first built” Helgesen says. “We’re adding six windows into the library. The main space of the library doesn’t have any windows, so we are adding some natural light into that part of the facility.”

Helgesen adds the project also deals with rot discovered in the initial phases of roofing work that began last year.

Work should get underway before the end of the month.

– Elkford CAO Curtis Helgesen

– Jeff Johnson