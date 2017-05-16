Bingay mine proposed north of Elkford revived

It seems a proposed new coal mine in the Elk Valley might be back on track.

This from Sparwood Mayor Cal McDougall after representatives from Centermount Coal Limited provided an update on the Bingay Coal project to his council Monday night.

McDougall says proponents have re-applied for an environmental assessment and hope to have it secured by year’s end.

The Bingay Coal project initially proposed to mine up to two million tonnes of metallurgical coal every year north of Elkford.

McDougall says the proponent’s decision to restart the process shows there is a need for metallurgical coal and Centermount has confidence in the state of the industry.

The Sparwood Mayor believes the project will create up to 150 jobs.

The initiative was suspended last Spring due to a reduced demand for the commodity.

– Josh Hoffman



– Sparwood Mayor Cal McDougall