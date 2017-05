College of the Rockies will host an open house Tuesday at their Kimberley campus.

The event is an opportunity to learn about different programs and meet with the staff.

Info on things such as the fire services training certificate program and continuing education programs are available at the campus.

COTR says the open house is a great way for staff to get to know the community and find ways to better serve future students.

The event runs from 4 to 6 PM.

– Devin Howard