ICE sign 1st round draft pick McClennon

The Kootenay ICE has signed their 2017 first round draft pick to a Player Agreement.
Connor McClennon was selected second overall in last month’s bantam entry draft and the ICE announced Tuesday that he has officially joined the organization.
“Connor is humble young man, he has a great understanding of the work that lies ahead and we believe will be an important part of our group as
The 5’7”, 156 lb product of Wainwright Alberta was the CSSHL league MVP and top scorer while playing for the Pursuit of Excellence bantam prep team out of Kelowna.
In a press release, General Manager and President Matt Cockell says “Connor’s accomplishments, high degree of skill and compete level were qualities that our scouting staff (lead by Garnet Kazuik) identified early.”
we build moving forward”.
– Josh Hoffman
(Photo courtesy of Twitter//Kootenay ICE)