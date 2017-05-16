ICE sign 1st round draft pick McClennon

The 5’7”, 156 lb product of Wainwright Alberta was the CSSHL league MVP and top scorer while playing for the Pursuit of Excellence bantam prep team out of Kelowna.

In a press release, General Manager and President Matt Cockell says “Connor’s accomplishments, high degree of skill and compete level were qualities that our scouting staff (lead by Garnet Kazuik) identified early.”

“Connor is humble young man, he has a great understanding of the work that lies ahead and we believe will be an important part of our group as

we build moving forward”.

