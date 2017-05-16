Several charges laid after stolen Calgary vehicle found in Kimberley

A 20 year old man is facing several charges after Kimberley RCMP chased down a stolen vehicle from Calgary.
Police noticed a suspicious vehicle on Ross Street late Sunday night and after checking the Alberta license plate it was discovered to be stolen.
The officer activated his emergency equipment, however, the suspect sped off and turned onto a forest service road.
Cranbrook Mounties assisted in a search of a wooded area and eventually a man and a woman were arrested.
The man, who was on conditions due to numerous charges out of Calgary, appeared in Cranbrook Court Monday.
He has been charged with possession of stolen property, failing to comply with conditions, as well as dangerous driving and evading police.
– Josh Hoffman