Work begins on COTR $10M trades building

Work has begun on College of the Rockies’ new $10 million trades facility. Excavation of the site by local business Alfred Hummel Contractor Ltd., began on May 2 and is now complete with detailed excavation for footing formwork starting the week of May 15.

Prior to the start of excavation, Elders from the Ktunaxa Nation were invited to perform a blessing of the site.

The new trades-training facility will allow the College’s Electrical and Industrial Mechanic (Millwright) programs to join the Cranbrook main campus and will provide spaces designed specifically for their programs. Additional shop space will also be available for the College’s Heavy Mechanical program.

“It is exciting to have work underway on our new trades building,” says College President and CEO David Walls. “This facility will allow us to continue to grow our trades training capabilities and to provide our students with the best possible learning environment in which to prepare for their futures.”

Funding for the new building came from the federal and provincial governments, the Columbia Basin Trust and from the College.

The facility is expected to be completed in April 2018 and ready to welcome students for the fall 2018 semester.

Updates about the progress of the project will be posted on the College’s blog: cotr.ca/blog

Learn more about Trades training at College of the Rockies: cotr.ca/trades

– College of the Rockies