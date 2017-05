Staff at East Kootenay Regional Hospital are reporting the successful delivery of the biggest baby ever born at the facility. 

On Monday, Colleen Burgoyne gave birth to her son Shawn Tyson Williams Burgoyne Рwho clocked in at 13 lbs 9.5 ounces.

Interior Health says the average birth weight in BC is closer to 7.5 pounds.

Funny enough, Shawn was two weeks early.

– Josh Hoffman