Curl BC recognizes Cranbrook club as ‘Curling Centre of the Year’

The Cranbrook Curling Centre is being honoured following a year of big events.

Curl BC recognized the venue as the Centre of the Year, following the Grand Slam of Curling and BC Masters Curling Championship coming to the community.

The local club will share the honour with the Coquitlam Curling Club.

Key City resident Donna Butler was also recognized as the Official of the Year for her commitment to the sport at national and international events.

Carmen Murray of Elkford received the Youth/Junior Curling Award.

– Jeff Johnson