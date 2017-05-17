Public meeting to provide update on Koocanusa Reservoir levels

Experts from both sides of the border will be on hand Wednesday night as we prepare for a potential high water year for the Koocanusa Reservoir.

BC Hydro is hosting a public meeting 6-9 PM at the Baynes Lake Community Hall to discuss Libby Dam operations planned for the summer.

Representatives of the US Army Corps of Engineers and US Fish and Wildlife service will also be there.

Canaidan and American snowpack levels are higher than normal with the East Kootenay amount at 137 per cent as of May 1st.

BC Hydro is readying for a potential high water year as high snowpack and above average spring rainfall means runoff forecasts have continued to increase.