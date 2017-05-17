Rifle left on Invermere street leads to woman being charged

Charges of careless storage of a firearm are being recommended against a woman in the Columbia Valley.

R-C-M-P were called to a residential area in Invermere where they found a rifle beside an empty pick-up truck with the driver’s door open.

Upon further investigation they found a can of beer in the middle console and a wallet on the passenger seat.

When police approached the nearby home the woman claimed she forgot her rifle there when she was gathering her belongings.

Mounties say this was not a strong display of gun ownership and encourage the public to be more considerate of the safety of the community.

