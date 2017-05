The District of Sparwood is hosting a free BBQ Wednesday to mark BC Mining Week.

The event goes 12 PM in Titan Park.

The community has been closely connected to coal mining since the beginning of the 1900s.

Teck Resources, who has a total of five coal mines in the Elk Valley, has been offering tours of their facilities across the region to mark BC Mining Week.

Mining is one of BC’s largest and oldest industries.

– Josh Hoffman