City of Cranbrook donates $4,100 to Farmer’s Market

The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market has received its first-ever Municipal Grant from the City of Cranbrook in the amount of a $4,100.

The grant will be used to support the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market “We Grow Together” initiative, which focuses on increasing operational efficiency, implementing new software, enhancing the website, raising profile in the community and promoting the economic, social and health benefits the market brings to area residents.

“Our goal is to increase awareness of the many benefits of buying local and fresh food,” said Livia Lara, Cranbrook Farmer’s Market manager. “We are very grateful for the City’s support as we believe Cranbrook has the potential to host a bigger and stronger farmer’s market. We want to start growing both in demand and capacity, and strengthen our relationship with youth, the business community, and the general public. Research shows farmer’s markets can greatly enhance connectivity and belonging in communities, as well as strengthen and support the economy, small business, tourism, art, culture, community health, sustainability, and so much more.”

The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market hosts 30 markets throughout the year, including three Winter Markets in November, with around 40 vendors at each market.

“The City of Cranbrook is pleased to support the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market in their efforts to grow in size and impact, increase awareness of their organization and enhance their operational and administrative capabilities,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “Strategic priorities set out by council include fostering a healthy local and area economy, as well as enhancing community livability and quality of life. Certainly supporting our local farmer’s market is just one of the ways we have been working towards our commitments in these areas.”

– Submitted