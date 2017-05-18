Irresponsible tourists “growing concern” for Columbia Valley RCMP

The Sergeant of the Columbia Valley RCMP says irresponsible visitors from out of province are a perpetual issue for the detachment.

Bob Vatamaniuk is speaking after a group of Albertans were reportedly drinking at a local hot spring last week before getting on the road.Police caught up to the vehicle and the person behind the wheel was charged with impaired driving.

Vatamaniuk says they get these calls often.

He suggests it is a growing concern, especially with the summer months coming and tourism picking up.

The Sergeant says his detachment is more vigilant because of these ongoing incidents and they are able to increase resources this time of year to stay on top on the issue.

Vatamaniuk encourages visitors to enjoy the world class amenities in the Columbia Valley but don’t put yourself and others in danger.

He admits he isn’t sure why people cross the border and seemingly forget the laws but believes maybe people are away from work and home, in a beautiful landscape, and they want to enjoy themselves with a few drinks.

– Josh Hoffman

– Columbia Valley RCMP Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuk