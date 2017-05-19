COS believes wolves being poisoned near Canal Flats

Conservation Officers believe wolves are being intentionally poisoned near Canal Flats.

This following months of investigation that got underway in early March, when poison was found in the area of Dutch Creek and the Findley Forest Service Road.

CO Greg Kruger says the substance was first discovered after a dog ate what looked like a white cupcake container and went into convulsions.

“About a week later, more of these cupcake containers were found in a different location,” Kruger says. “COS collected those items as well. At that point, they were sent off for testing to a lab and it was confirmed they contain strychnine poisoning.”

Two wolf corpses were found last month, although Kruger believes more could be dead in remote areas throughout the region.

He says nearly twenty batches of poison have been discovered in an area covering seven kilometres since the investigation began.

Anyone found guilty of intentionally poisoning wolves could face a year in jail and and hundreds of thousands of dollars in charges.

– Invermere Conservation Officer, Greg Kruger

– Jeff Johnson

(Photos from Greg Kruger with the Conservation Officers Service in Invermere)