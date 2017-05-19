Kimberley RCMP “disturbed” by rash of vandalism

The Sergeant of the Kimberley RCMP says a recent rash of vandalism in his community that involved racist symbols is deplorable.

Chris Newel says Kimberley sometimes experiences graffiti or broken windows but they’ve seen a spike a spike in the past week with five different incidents over seven days.

Some of the destruction involved a swastika burned into a wooden bench on the Northstar Rails to Trails.

He says these are often put in place in memory of people who have passed away and to deface them is insulting to them, their family, and the society that maintains them.

The Sergeant does suggest those responsible don’t have a fully understanding of the meaning of the symbol left on one of the benches but it is certainly a concern for his detachment.

Besides several benches on the trail being vandalized, buildings and signs were spray-painted in town.

An electronic electric sign and a travel trailer were also damaged.

Newel says they want to hold those behind the vandalism responsible.

He explains they’re looking for individuals who may have black paint on their hands or fingers.

– Josh Hoffman

– Kimberley RCMP Sgt. Chris Newel on destroyed benches