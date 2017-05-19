Local RCMP will have larger presence this long weekend

RCMP across the East Kootenay will have an increased presence for the first long weekend of the camping season.
Cranbrook Constable Katie Forgeron says each year May long weekend brings a lot of campers and travellers to the area.
She says they’ll be keeping an eye out for speeders, irresponsible motorists and, of course, impaired drivers.
Forgeron says by no means should anyone get behind the wheel after drinking, even if you’re just quickly going into town from your campsite.
Mounties also want boaters and swimmers to be cautious of changing water conditions with the level of snowpack in the East Kooteany.
The Cranbrook detachment will have officers on local waterways to ensure boaters are compliant.
RCMP have a few reminders:
- Be realistic about your travel times and check the road situation before you leave. Check www.drivebc.com for possible highway closures before heading out and allow extra time for delays that may occur, especially over the long weekend when more vehicles will be on the road. Relax… it’s a long weekend after all.
- Plan a safe ride home or plan to spend the night – don’t drink and drive.
- Slow down, keep your distance and buckle up.
- Call 911 if you see an impaired driver and advise police of problem activity before it gets out of control.
- All unlawfully kept liquor will be seized and violators could face fines. Please be sure to transport your liquor in your trunk or a space designated for storage in your vehicle.
Safety tips to remember on the water:
- If you cannot swim, stay out of the water and seek the shade instead.
- Wear a personal flotation device. Tragedy can strike in an instant. Don’t assume that you will have time to put on a lifejacket.
- Watch your speed. Don’t race to the lake and don’t race on the lake. Speed is a major contributor to incidents on the roadways and on the water.
- Do not put your feet in fast moving water that is deeper than the length of your arm. If a foot becomes entrapped by rocky bottom in deep water, the current will eventually push the swimmer over face first into the water.
- If you are going to a less-traveled area, let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.
– Josh Hoffman
– Cranbrook RCMP Cst. Katie Forgeron