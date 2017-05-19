SD5 considering flashing crosswalk lights at all schools

The Southeast Kootenay School District wants to prevent an accident waiting to happen.

This from Secretary Treasurer Rob Norum after staff were directed to look at the cost of installing flashing crosswalk lights at each school in the District.

He says they’ve had a few minor fender-benders but they can be proactive before something worse happens.

Norum goes on to note they have had parents and staff express concern for student safety and multiple reports of vehicles speeding through school zones.

Local RCMP have previously reported concerns of motorist not abiding by reduced speed limits near schools.

Norum suggests each device could cost $5,000- $6,000 with 17 schools in the District.

He explains they would be similar to what is in place beside Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary, ahead of the Safeway crossing on 14th Ave. South.

He says they hope to have a report ready for the Board by September.

– Josh Hoffman

– SD5 Secretary Treasurer Rob Norum