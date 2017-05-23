Elkford supports $200k upgrade to local park

The District of Elkford is supporting a two hundred thousand dollar upgrade to one of the community’s parks.

Council is giving their support to the Community Enhancement Society’s efforts to rebuild Devonian Park from the ground up.

Mayor Dean McKerracher says staff have been working closely with the group as fundraising efforts continue.

“The group has come to us, they have already laid a design out with our team. Our planning and development department has been working with them all along to lay out the whole thing,” McKerracher says. “They are still collecting money. We hope to get enough money that we can order the equipment shortly in a couple of weeks and then go forward with installation.”

McKerracher says the playground’s central location makes it a perfect fit for families.

“This is close to the arena, the pool and the ball diamonds are right there as well,” McKerracher says. “Its along the Boivan Creek, so its a nice place to walk, sit and enjoy the weather and the creek. It really is needed.”

The society plans to spend three days in September building the park, with the help of 40 volunteers.

– Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher

– Jeff Johnson

(Concept art for playground equipment from the Elkford Community Enhancement Society)