Bandits teams continue to work out kinks in pre-season

The bats are beginning to heat up for both Cranbrook Bandits teams as the regular season approaches.

The ‘A’ division squad was in Kalispell, Montana for a tournament where they continued to get a taste of the spring competition.

The Bandits lost to the host Kalispell 15-0 in the final after beating Camrose 13-7 and falling to Kalispell in the round robin 5-3.

The junior Bandits team was in Calgary over the long weekend for a pair of exhibition games where they beat the Redbirds 16-4 and topped Calgary West 11-8.

This is the first year the Bandits organization is fielding both ‘A’ and ‘B’ division teams.

– Devin Howard